Watch: Highlights from Areeba Habib’s Qawwali night

The couple looks adorable on their Qawwali night. Image: Instagram

Actress Areeba Habib keeps winning our hearts with her spellbinding beauty and her elegant dresses on all her wedding occasions and last night’s qawwali was no different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

Habib looked strikingly beautiful last night in a sindori red sari with hints of gold on it.

The actress carried off her look with traditional gold jewelry and a low bun hairstyle with red flowers.

The stunning look of the actress left the netizens in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

Her husband Saadain Imran looked handsome in a shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat.

Let’s check out the highlights from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)