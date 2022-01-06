Watch: Highlights from Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s mayun

The most adorable couple in town Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are going to tie the knot this month and their wedding festivities have kicked off with a Mayun last night.

The pictures and videos of the event took the internet by storm and left their fans amazed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

The Parizaad actress looks strikingly beautiful and happy on her Mayun while the groom could be seen putting ubtan on his bride.

A couple of videos have been making rounds on social media from the event that showed Saboor’s sister Sajal and their father doing the rasam.

A lot of fraternity members attended the ceremony and graced the event with their presence.

Here’s a collection of videos and pictures from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)