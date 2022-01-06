Watch: Highlights from Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s mayun

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 01:39 pm

The most adorable couple in town Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are going to tie the knot this month and their wedding festivities have kicked off with a Mayun last night.

The pictures and videos of the event took the internet by storm and left their fans amazed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

The Parizaad actress looks strikingly beautiful and happy on her Mayun while the groom could be seen putting ubtan on his bride.

A couple of videos have been making rounds on social media from the event that showed Saboor’s sister Sajal and their father doing the rasam.

A lot of fraternity members attended the ceremony and graced the event with their presence.

Here’s a collection of videos and pictures from the event:

