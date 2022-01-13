Watch: Highlights of Minna Tariq’s mayoun ceremony

Minna Tariq looks stunning in her mayun. Image: Instagram

Amid the wedding season in Pakistan, another ceremony pictures that popped up on social media are of Rubina Ashraf’s daughter Minna Tariq and the cute mayoun bride took our breath away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

Minna looked eye captivating in her yellow embellished dress with fresh flower jewelry.

Read more: Rubina Ashraf thanks fans for love and prayers

The pink and yellow bangles along with fresh gajras in her hands added to her beautiful look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

The mother-daughter duo was actually twinning in yellow and won the hearts of fans with their traditional mayoun attires and elegant style.

A huge number of fraternity members were seen attending Minna’s mayoun and extending their warm wishes to the couple.

Read more: Beautiful photos of veteran Actress Rubina Ashraf with her daughter

Husband-to-be Imran Shaikh looked dapper in a white shalwar kameez with a shawl and the couple left the fans awestruck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)