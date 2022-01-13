Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 12:59 pm

Watch: Highlights of Minna Tariq’s mayoun ceremony

Minna Tariq

Minna Tariq looks stunning in her mayun. Image: Instagram

Amid the wedding season in Pakistan, another ceremony pictures that popped up on social media are of Rubina Ashraf’s daughter Minna Tariq and the cute mayoun bride took our breath away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

Minna looked eye captivating in her yellow embellished dress with fresh flower jewelry.

Read more: Rubina Ashraf thanks fans for love and prayers

The pink and yellow bangles along with fresh gajras in her hands added to her beautiful look.

The mother-daughter duo was actually twinning in yellow and won the hearts of fans with their traditional mayoun attires and elegant style.

A huge number of fraternity members were seen attending Minna’s mayoun and extending their warm wishes to the couple.

Read more: Beautiful photos of veteran Actress Rubina Ashraf with her daughter

Husband-to-be Imran Shaikh looked dapper in a white shalwar kameez with a shawl and the couple left the fans awestruck.

Take a look:

Read More

2 hours ago
Hareem Farooq is dripping finesse in this regal lehenga

Actress Hareem Farooq lit up the internet with a new desi appearance....
2 hours ago
Mansha Pasha congratulates Ali Gul Pir on getting engaged

Actress Mansha Pasha congratulates Pakistan's stand-up humorist Ali Gul Pir who got...
2 hours ago
Megan Fox says YES to her beau Machine Gun Kelly; watch video

Actress Megan Fox, 35, has officially sed YES to her beau Machine Gun...
3 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar drops first look from his upcoming crime thriller

Pakistan's talented actor Usman Mukhtar, who after magic with his impeccable acting...
4 hours ago
FLASHBACK: Hareem Shah dances in a hotel room, watch video

Controversial TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah’s throwback dance video has...
11 hours ago
From Hareem Shah to Alizeh Shah to : Dance Videos that set social media on fire

It’s been a rough year once again, with fears of a third...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Shehbaz Sharif expresses reservation over expected hike in petrol price

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed reservation...
yorkshire
8 mins ago
Exibition match between Yorkshire and Qalanders postponed to a later date

An exhibition match between English franchise Yorkshire Country Cricket Club (YCCC) and...
Kinza Hashmi
10 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi shows how to dazzle up your party closet with this unique saree

We hope you're always ready to party or, at the very least,...
Fiji
13 mins ago
Fiji reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 3rd wave death toll reaches 24

SUVA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Fiji has recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600