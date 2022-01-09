Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 11:23 am

WATCH: Kinza Hashmi adds more spark to Saboor’s Shendi with her dance

Actress Kinza Hashmi always turns heads with her impactful ensembles everywhere she goes. But, this time, it is the star’s killer dance moves that made her stand out at bestie Saboor Aly’s fun-filled Shendi.

A video of the Azmaish actress is doing rounds all over the internet that showed Kinza Hashmi breaking a leg on the dance floor along with another bridesmaid.

Watch Video:

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

Hashmi chose her tresses to fall straight in a centre parting curve look. Glowing skin, matte lipstick in the pink shade, volumes of mascara on the lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, shimmery eye shadow and well-defined brows completed her make-up.

Also Read: WATCH: Groom Ali Ansari break the dance floor with his killer dance moves

On the other hand, Saboor and Ali’s Shendi was a star-studded affair with Sadia Ghaffar, Sajal Aly, Amar Khan, Muneeb Butt, Mariam Ansari and other showbiz stars as attendees.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Power couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly tied the knot in a daylight dreamy Nikkah ceremony on January 07 (Friday).

