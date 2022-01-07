Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022.

WATCH: Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed beam with happiness

Hiba Bukhari Arez Ahmed

Actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after they got nikkahfied on Thursday night.

The Deewangi actress slipped into an all-white Gharara for her big day and kept her look simple with minimalistic makeup and jewellery.

The bride has also treated fans with the adorable Qubool Hai moment after she posted clicks under a transparent veil waiting for her groom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Also, another video from the couple’s intimate Nikkah is doing rounds on social media that showed the newlyweds go hand-in-hand twirling for the camera. They could be seen beaming with happiness in gorgeous outfits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Also Read: Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed tie the knot in a minimalistic nikkah

Earlier on January 04, Hiba Bukhari kickstarted their wedding festivities with a mayun ceremony.

Hiba is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a heavily embellished yellow ensemble, leaving her fans in awe. She shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “This one is for all the fans who were celebrating my mehndi/mayun on insta. But this picture is from my real mayun.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Hiba and Arez announced their engagement only a few months after a courtship in 2021.

