Watch now: Elizabeth Olsen gave a befitting reply to a rude question

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen gave an appropriate response to a journalist who asked an impolite question about her elder infamous celebrity twin sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.



The video went viral on social media and news agencies. In the video, Elizabeth can be seen the WandaVision star signing autographs.

A paparazzi enquired the actor that why she is much polite and nicer matched with her elder sisters. She simple answered that the media had troubled them their entire lives.

On the other hand, the Olsen twins have vanished from public view and are concentrating on their fashion project at the moment.

Previously in an interview, Elizabeth Olsen stated that she wanted to change her stage name so that she is not linked with her infamous twin sisters.

Elizabeth Olsen started her film career by playing the role of Martha in Martha Marcy May Marlene. She then became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is presently playing the role of Wanda Maximoff also known as Scarlet Witch.

The actor has worked in six Marvel films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.