Watch Sanya Malhotra flaunts her moves on Samantha’s Oo antava

Sanya Malhotra was praised by Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she performed her unique song Oo Antava from Pushpa The Rise. Sanya took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the song, but with a twist.

Sanya Malhotra was dressed casually in the video, wearing a black top with matching trousers and white sneakers. As she sang Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song to Shazeb Sheikh’s choreography, she added her own effortless flair. She embellished the video with sparkles and dancing emojis before sharing it.

Watch the video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

She tagged Shazeb Sheikh and Tangerine Arts Studio and also added the hashtag Shazeb Sheikh Choreography.