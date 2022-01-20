Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 02:12 pm

Watch: Shagufta Ejaz hosts daughter’s wedding

Mother daughter duo looks adorable on Anya’s wedding. Image: Instagram

A beautiful night was hosted by veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz for her daughter Anya Siddiqui’s baraat that took away the internet by storm.

The actress herself was slaying like a diva with her daughter who looked breathtaking in golden bridal attire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

A number of fraternity members attended the wedding event to share their happiness with the Anch actress.

Bulbulay team, Sunita Marshel with husband, Faisal Qureshi with family, Saba Faisal, Noor, Shabbir Jan, and a lot many others were caught on camera during the wedding.

The stars adorned the event with their presence and Shagufta looked dazzling with a bright smile on her face.

The internet has been brimming with the amazing clicks of the bride and groom and of the celebrities who attended the event.

Take a look:

Read More

42 mins ago
LHC permits proceedings of Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted singer Meesha Shafi's civil revision...
1 hour ago
Twilight director recalls how Kristen & Rob auditioned for an intimate bed scene

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recalled the time she was scared to cast...
2 hours ago
Asim Azhar leaves Tweeple wondering if he still loves Hania Aamir

Pakistan's singing sensation Asim Azhar, who had a hate spree viral episode...
3 hours ago
Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqi's warning after viral video fiasco

After receiving huge backlash on social media, actress and host Nadia Khan...
3 hours ago
Ayeza & Danish set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country's...
4 hours ago
Why is Zareen Khan indebted to her godfather Salman Khan?

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who began her journey 12 years back in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
Here’s what the Pataudis discuss when they meet

The Pataudi's, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, are among the most influential...
12 mins ago
Kate Middleton embarks on first royal visit of the year

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked delighted as she joined husband...
25 mins ago
Nine Pakistani serving sentences in India, ministry informs SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday was informed by the Ministry...
Govt decides to offer permanent residency to foreign investors
37 mins ago
This year will be revival of Pakistani cinema: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed 2022, a year...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600