Watch: Shagufta Ejaz hosts daughter’s wedding

A beautiful night was hosted by veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz for her daughter Anya Siddiqui’s baraat that took away the internet by storm.

The actress herself was slaying like a diva with her daughter who looked breathtaking in golden bridal attire.

A number of fraternity members attended the wedding event to share their happiness with the Anch actress.

Bulbulay team, Sunita Marshel with husband, Faisal Qureshi with family, Saba Faisal, Noor, Shabbir Jan, and a lot many others were caught on camera during the wedding.

The stars adorned the event with their presence and Shagufta looked dazzling with a bright smile on her face.

The internet has been brimming with the amazing clicks of the bride and groom and of the celebrities who attended the event.

