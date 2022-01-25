Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:32 pm

Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Anant Ahuja reunite after months

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:32 pm
Sonam Kapoor

Family reunion!

After months apart, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently had a touching reunion. Rhea, a fashion stylist, and filmmaker shared a video of the event on her social media account.

Rhea uploaded a cute video on her Instagram stories in which she meets her sister and actress Sonam Kapoor, as well as the latter’s brother-in-law, Anant Ahuja.

Sonam and her fashion entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja stays in London, while Rhea stays in Mumbai along with hubby Karan Boolani. Sonam, Rhea, and Anant can be seen in the video behaving silly and happy while dressed in fashionable winter outfits appropriate for the London cold.

Sharing the video, Rhea captioned it ‘Reunited’ and added a GIF that said ‘Family’. She also added the main theme of the Sopranos as the background audio clip to her Instagram story.

Watch the video!

 

