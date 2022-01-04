WATCH: Sundal Khattak triggers outrage among fans 

Popular TikToker Sundal Khattak, who rose to prominence on social media with her TikTok videos, recently prompted outrage among fans after he shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, Sundal can be seen kissing a girl, for which she faced criticism from her fans.

Khattak is the best friend of Hareem Shah. They both started their careers together on social media. Earlier, Sundal was criticized for sharing some inappropriate videos with her friend.

Read more: TikTok star Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak’s private video goes viral, Watch video

The video shows that the two social media sensations have a close relationship and are not afraid to demonstrate their love for each other on public platforms.

 

