WATCH: Sundal Khattak triggers outrage among fans
Popular TikToker Sundal Khattak, who rose to prominence on social media with her TikTok videos, recently prompted outrage among fans after he shared a video on Instagram.
In the video, Sundal can be seen kissing a girl, for which she faced criticism from her fans.
Have a look:
Khattak is the best friend of Hareem Shah. They both started their careers together on social media. Earlier, Sundal was criticized for sharing some inappropriate videos with her friend.
The video shows that the two social media sensations have a close relationship and are not afraid to demonstrate their love for each other on public platforms.
