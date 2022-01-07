Watch Video: Karan Johar breaks down Ranveer Singh consoles

In a new promo for The Big Picture finale which is hosted by Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar got emotional.

In the teaser, Yash communicated how the tagline chosen by Karan for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the best gift he ever received.

Yash said, “What I loved is Karan using the tagline, ‘It’s all about loving your parents’ for his film. I don’t think I have ever gotten a better gift,” he said.

After watching the video, Karan got emotional and got a hug from host Ranveer Singh. There was also a special dance performance devoted to him.

The finale looks pretty much fun to watch as the guest of honor are Karan and Kajol will be seen on The Big Picture.

The teaser also presented Ranveer channeling Shah Rukh Khan vibes and reinventing a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Kajol. Karan also passed a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with her.

The trio danced and had fun on the sets of The Big Picture. Fans are now eagerly waiting to watch the finale of the show.