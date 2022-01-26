WATCH VIDEO: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar to ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali’

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding festivities have kick-started in Goa. The pair is having a blast at their Haldi and Mehendi rituals. Their buddies have uploaded sweet videos on social media and admirers just can’t quit swooning over them. In a recent video, shortly bride-to-be Mouni is seen dancing with her partner Suraj.

The video is uploaded by choreographer Rahul Shetty, who is a personal friend of Mouni. The duo is dancing to ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali’. The actress is seen rocking a yellow lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony. On the other hand, Suraj looks great with a white kurta and matching leggings teamed with a printed Nehru jacket. In the video, Mouni can be seen showing off her Mehendi-clad hands. The two looks gorgeous while enjoying the ceremony. Have a look:

A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)