Watch Video: Saboor and Ali’s entry at their Shendi

On social media, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding images have gotten a lot of attention. Saboor and Ali’s shendi is being held in the presence of close friends and family with much excitement.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s shendi ceremony is taking place in Karachi today with a lot of hype, and several Pakistani celebrities are also in attendance. Saboor Aly bhangra danced with her husband Ali Ansari when they arrived for the shendi ceremony. People wonder how Pakistani actresses can dress so openly in such frigid conditions.

Saboor Aly is the younger sister of Sajal Aly, a prominent Pakistani actress. Saboor Aly has also appeared in a number of well-received Pakistani dramas.

Saboor Aly has recently gained popularity for her outstanding performance in the drama series ‘Parizaad,’ which is now airing on HUM TV.

On the other side, there are speculations circulating on social media that something is off between Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, and that the two may be having have parted ways.

Because Ahad is now in Dubai, where he is attending the wedding of one of his close friends, instead of Saboor Aly’s wedding.

On the other side, Ahad Raza Mir’s mother, Samra Mir, will not be at Saboor’s wedding.