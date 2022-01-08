Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 10:54 pm

Watch Video: Saboor and Ali’s entry at their Shendi

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s shendi Photo: Instagram

On social media, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding images have gotten a lot of attention. Saboor and Ali’s shendi is being held in the presence of close friends and family with much excitement.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s shendi ceremony is taking place in Karachi today with a lot of hype, and several Pakistani celebrities are also in attendance. Saboor Aly bhangra danced with her husband Ali Ansari when they arrived for the shendi ceremony. People wonder how Pakistani actresses can dress so openly in such frigid conditions.

Have a look here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)


Saboor Aly is the younger sister of Sajal Aly, a prominent Pakistani actress. Saboor Aly has also appeared in a number of well-received Pakistani dramas.

Saboor Aly has recently gained popularity for her outstanding performance in the drama series ‘Parizaad,’ which is now airing on HUM TV.

On the other side, there are speculations circulating on social media that something is off between Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, and that the two may be having have parted ways.

Because Ahad is now in Dubai, where he is attending the wedding of one of his close friends, instead of Saboor Aly’s wedding.

On the other side, Ahad Raza Mir’s mother, Samra Mir, will not be at Saboor’s wedding.

Read More

1 hour ago
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed

Covid-19 is once again rising in India which has caused the shooting...
1 hour ago
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn got some twerking – watch video

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a beautiful star...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas performs aarti at home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' video from their Diwali puja at home...
2 hours ago
Exclusive: In an interview with The Transgender Queen Kami Sid

In Pakistan, the transgender community has long been a focus of discrimination....
2 hours ago
Ranveer Singh to quit doing biopics

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has decided to avoid doing biopics since his movie...
2 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez RESPONDS after her picture with Sukesh goes viral

After an intimate photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

23 mins ago
Aayush Sharma rejects supporting character in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Aayush Sharma has been praised for his character in the film, Antim:...
Saboor Aly
38 mins ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
PSL 7
43 mins ago
Will PSL 7 be played in empty stadiums?

As the Omicron spreads swiftly across the country, provincial governments across the...
Sajal Aly
53 mins ago
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly divorce rumors intensifies, Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600