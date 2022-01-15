Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 07:51 pm

Watch Video: Shabir Jan’s dance performance at ‘Munni Badnam’

Watch Video: Shabir Jan’s dance performance at ‘Munni Badnam’ Photo: Instagram

Shabbir Jan is a veteran Pakistani television actor who has acted in a number of Pakistani television tv shows, namely Wafa, Makan, Andata, Survival of a Woman, Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Umrao Jaan, and others.

In the 1970s, he started performing on television. Shabbir Jan has collected the PTV Best Actor award three times. He was nominated for the Lux Style Awards’ Best Actor award once, in 2010.

At Minna Tariq’s wedding, Shabir Jan can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song called “Munni Badnam.”
Shabir Jan seemed to be having the time of his life while grooving to a Bollywood tune.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaago TV (@jaago.tv)


The public was anxious to reply as soon as the clip began to circulate on social media.

Shabir Jan was chastised by the audience for his improper dance moves and music selection.
Take a look at what the audience had to say!

