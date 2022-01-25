Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 12:10 am

WATCH VIDEOS: Alizeh Shah, Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar, Celebrities Caught Smoking in Public

Mahira Khan

We have seen many Celebrities smoking in public. From Alizeh Shah, Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar, we have seen them in pictures and video. Many have quit smoking, but still, some actors like Alizeh Shah, Mahira Khan , Saba Qamar have often been spotted smoking in public places. So today we will take a look at some actresses who were clicked smoking in real life.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan: Raees actress Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were caught smoking on the streets of New York City. The images spread like wildfire on social media platforms and caused controversy too.

Mahir Khan Smoking

Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken personality and viral dance videos, was recently caught on camera smoking hash in her car.

On social media, Alizeh’s smoking video has gone viral. Alizeh may be seen in the footage sitting in the front seat of the car, smoking hash.

Have a look!

 

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar, can be seen smoking a cigarette in her palm, and it is clear that she was probably changing when the shot was taken. Trolls criticised her for smoking and wearing revealing clothes.

