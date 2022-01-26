Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:30 pm

WATCH VIDEOS: Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding Festivities Begin With Mehendi and Haldi

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Celebrity bride-to-be Mouni Roy to tie the knot with fiancé Suraj Nambiar on the 27th of January 2022. Attending the wedding festivities are her closest friends and family members. The Naagin star is enjoying pre-wedding celebrations like Haldi and Mehendi one day before the wedding. Photos and videos from the event show close friend Arjun Bijlani having a great time with Mouni’s mother and Arjun taunting her when she was applying henna on her hands.

As part of their wedding celebrations, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar dressed identically in white. While sitting on a vase, the soon-to-be-weds are beaming with joy. The celebration’s decor is characterised by the employment of bright and unusual materials.

 

