Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 11:15 am

WATCH: Yashraj Mukhate, Shehnaaz Gill join hands for a hilarious treat for fans

Yashraj Mukhate Shehnaaz Gill Boring Day

After the amusing ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ and the most-viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, Yashraj Mukhate is back with another hit composition to turn a mundane video clip into a catchy number.

The latest hilarious drop by Yashraj Mukhate, a video song featuring Bigg Boss 13 competitor Shehnaaz Gill, has gone viral.

In the clip, Shehnaaz and her co-contestant, Arti Singh, are seen in the video as participants. ‘Boring Day‘ is the title of the video.

Shehnaaz laments to Arti about her monotonous day and how no one in the family speaks to her. Arti exits the room, joking that Shehnaaz is now the one who bores her. Yashraj adds a musical element to the conversation. Then we switch to Shehnaaz and Yashraj jamming together, dancing and singing along to the music beats.

In the conversation, Gill was seen saying ‘such a boring day, such a boring people.’

While sharing the video on Instagram, Yashraj wrote, “Boring Day Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill. @artisingh5 love your expressions.” As soon as he dropped the video, it brought a storm all over social media and Shehnaaz fans couldn’t resist themselves from tweeting about the collaboration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Also Read: WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill dances her heart out at a recent function

Here are the public reactions:

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill drops pictures in a glamorous mini dress; take a look!

‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai,’ ‘Biggini Shoot,’ and ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ are just a few of Yashraj Mukhate’s prior hit songs. His tracks have received praise from his followers for being quirky and unique.

Yashraj has earlier given Shehnaaz’s fans another hit in ‘Sadda Kutta Tommy’. The video went crazy viral and was recreated by many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Raveena Tandon and others.

Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, alongside actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Since her participation in Bigg Boss season 13, she has amassed a sizable fan base.

