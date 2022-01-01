Wedding bells for Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari

KARACHI – Pakistan’s famous star couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are about to tie the knot as their wedding date has been exposed.

The wedding date was publicized by Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in the “Time Out With Ahsan Khan” show. During the interview, they told that Saboor and Ali are getting married in January 2022.

However, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged in May 2021 in a family ceremony, which was joined by close family members only.

Saboor Aly previously took to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a good-looking image of the pair smiling with happiness.

The couple is dressed in pastels, Saboor looked spectacular and Ali looked striking in white shalwar kameez on their baat paki ceremony. She wrote, “Baat Pakki With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person

ALHAMDULILLAH “, she wrote.