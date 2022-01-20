Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 11:35 pm

What do you know about Rebeeca Khan's show 'BOL Ka Pakistan'?

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, BOL Entertainment is bringing another unique show to its fans, which will be hosted by the famous TikToker Rebeeca Khan.

“BOL Ka Pakistan”, hosted by Pakistan’s famous TikToker Rebeeca Khan, will be broadcast on BOL Entertainment every Sunday from January 23rd, from 4 to 5 pm, while the host Rebeeca Khan will show the different and interesting colours of Pakistan through her show.

In this regard, various promos of the show, “BOL Ka Pakistan” have also been released on the official YouTube channel of BOL Network, which is being appreciated by the fans, and they would have been impatient to see Rebeeca on the small screen.

Read more: What will be different in the segments of Rebeeca Khan’s show ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’?

Rebeeca does not need any introduction. She is not only the daughter of Pakistan’s famous comedian Kashif Khan but also a good actress who awakened the magic of her voice when she entered the world of music. She has also proven her name in the modelling industry.

Introducing herself in a promo of ‘BOL Ka Pakistan, the host says, “I am Rebeeca Khan and I will show the colour of Pakistan, which is our true identity.”

Read more: BOL Entertainment to bring a new show “BOL Ka Pakistan”

Furthermore, another promo shows that the show “BOL Ka Pakistan” has been divided into different segments in which Pakistani talents from various parts of the country will be shown.

Food lovers will also be able to attract the attention of food lovers as the show has a separate segment regarding food and drink, which will state that along with Chit Patti Biryani in Karachi and Nahari, other foods will be available, including haleem and fish fry.

On the other hand, BOL Entertainment has already released the blowers for the show, keeping in view the interest of the fans and being highly liked by fans.

