Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 07:28 pm

What does Mathira think about her bold & controversial TV ads?

Mathira

Mathira on her controversial TV ads

Mathira Khan, known for his bold personality, has made some interesting revelations regarding the plastic surgery controversy that is often associated with her.

In an interview with host Ahsan Khan alongside her sister Rose, the confident TV host revealed that while she never had gone under the knife for cosmetic surgery, she did recently have liposuction surgery.

“If I had gotten any such operations done, I would have owned up to them. I have had liposuction done, and I own it.”

Moreover, Mathira kept the conversation filter-free as she detailed her public image and early days as VJ.

The host asked her about the image she holds, he also asked if she owns that certain image which is associated with Mathira, after being bold and also after doing controversial ads of contraceptives.

Talking about her controversial ads Mathira said,” I think every human sees me with his mindset, the way he will think, he will perceive me.”

“I am a wild person, I am energetic, I do everything that I like because there was a time I did a lot for someone else but then I realised if you don’t love you, you won’t love the other person too, who is in front of you, she further gave a justification to her acts by quoting her therapist,” she added further.

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother within a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan amid the turmoil.

