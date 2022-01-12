What Ranveer Kapoor Commented on On Deepika Padukone’s Selfie?

Deepika Padukone’s face is capable of launching a thousand ships. So we knew we were in luck when she decided to casually bless our feeds with a selfie. The actress tweeted a photo of herself, looking stunning as always, in what she characterised as a “failed” attempt at a hair flip. The actress’ beautiful face is somewhat hidden by her hair in this photograph. With three laughing emojis, Deepika Padukone added, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ folks do and failed terribly.” She also used hashtags like “hair flip” and “epic fail” in her hilarious caption.

Deepika Padukone’s fans were quick to affirm that the photograph was not a bad selfie in the comments section, showering her with praise. Her spouse, actor Ranveer Singh, also made a kind remark, saying, “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (May I be forever lost in your hair).” Isn’t it adorable?

Gabriel Georgiou, a celebrity hairstylist, was amazed by the star’s “hair-fie,” and responded with a heart and laughter emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram feed is brimming with intimate, genuine, and powerful postings. Deepika Padukone tweeted a montage of her career milestones and scenes from her movies and projects on her birthday a few days ago. “When you pursue your bliss, you set yourself on a track that has been there all along, and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living,” Deepika said in the caption. So go with your gut, don’t be afraid, and doors will open where you didn’t expect them to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The Piku star has previously uploaded a sequence of photographs to commemorate the end of the year 2021. A selfie of the actress was featured in the series, as well as a plate of waffles, an aircraft view, and flowers, among other things. “Year-end photo dump of all the things I love…food, flowers, and travel,” Deepika Padukone wrote in her post. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Err,” with a raised hand emoji, after he couldn’t find his name on the list of things the star enjoys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone finished 2021 on a high note with her performance in 83 as Romi Bhatia, cricketer Kapil Devi’s wife. Kapil Dev was played by Ranveer Singh. She also worked on the film as a producer. Gehraiyaan, Pathan, and a film featuring Prabhas from Baahubali are among her future films.