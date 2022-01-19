Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:00 pm

What will be different in the segments of Rebeeca Khan’s show ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’?

BOL Entertainment is presenting you with a unique show, “BOL Ka Pakistan,” in which we will show you interesting and entertaining segments of Pakistani culture, festivities, traditions, foods, and real talent with a new twist and fun.

The TikToker will showcase the real pride and true colours of Pakistan in her upcoming show with fun and entertainment.

Rebeeca Khan, the most famous TikToker who has the honour of hosting a TV show for the first time in Pakistani showbiz, will introduce you to the hidden talent in the country and tell you inspiring success stories.

Whether it’s the story of getting up from the floor to the throne or being lucky enough to be kind to someone.

Whether it’s a hidden artist or an artist waiting to show off their art.

So don’t forget to watch Pakistan’s best show, “BOL Ka Pakistan,” full of fun, humor, and art. Every week from 4 to 5 p.m., starting on Sunday, January 23, only on BOL Entertainment.

