What’s New?

Azaan Sami Khan drops music video for Ik Lamha

Azaan Sami Khan released the music video for his song Ik Lamha featuring Maya Ali as his love interest in the video. The vintage cars, horse carts, trams and cabaret will surely take you back to 90s. Helmed by Ehteshamuddin, Ik Lamha is the third single off Khan’s debut album, Main Tera. The lyrics for the song have been penned by the award-winning lyricist AM Turaz and the beat is a mix of qawwali backed by electric guitar and tablas.

Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa to star in Asim Azhar’s new single

After starring in Abrar-ul-Haq’s song Begum Shak Karti Hai, Saba Qamar will soon be seen alongside Fahad Mustafa in Asim Azhar’s new single where she will be playing a blind woman. The singer took to Twitter to share the excitement with his fans along with a teaser from the music video.

Uzair Jaswal releases music album Lovestruck

Uzair Jaswal released his second album called Lovestruck which features nine original tracks written by the singer himself backed by a mix of unique electro-pop/new age sounds. The album encapsulates the journey of love. His first album scored him a Lux Style Award for Album of the Year with several hit tracks including Sajna and Bolay.

Auj release their first music album

Following their big win at the Pepsi Battle of Bands Season 4, Auj is all set to release their first and long-awaited music album Sifr. The band released a music video for their song Nawazish in July 2021 which will also be featured in the album and we’re excited to see what they’ve got in store for us.

Ghalat Fehmi becomes the most streamed song in Pakistan on Spotify

As 2021 came to an end, Spotify released a list of streamed songs in Pakistan throughout the year and the most streamed song turned out to be Ghalat Fehmi by Asim Azhar which was featured in the movie Superstar starring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf in lead roles. Following close-by were Gumaan by Young Stunners and Afsanay by Talha Anjum. The list also featured Butter by BTS, Tu Aake Dekhle by King and Brown Munde by AP Dhillon.