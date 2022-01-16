Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Jan, 2022. 10:00 am

What’s new on Urduflix?

Check out what’s cooking on Pakistan’s first OTT platform, UrduFlix.

  1. Naina Ki Sharafat

Saba Qamar is back with a bang in Naina Ki Sharafat, starring alongside Ahmed Hasan and Saleem Meraj the poster has gotten her fans and OTT buffs excited to weave her magic on screen.

 

  1. DAI

A dark tale of a criminal-minded demented woman (Frieha Altaf) who performs an illegal abortion, thus murdering the unborn and mother both in many cases. Her greed, hatred and personal experiences makes her perform such horrendous act.

 

  1. The Mirza Malik Show

The power couple of the country, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza Malik, are hosting their very first talk show which promises to be fun and will feature the celebrity friends of the couple from India and Pakistan.

 

  1. Let’s Break Up

Not so happily married Hashir (played by Affan Waheed) and Sanya (played by Sonya Hussyn) are on the verge of getting a divorce, but unfortunately, Sanya catches Covid and the two are forced to live together until she gets better.

 

  1. Aurat Gardi

The story lies in a misogynist society where women face patriarchy, sexism, racism, economic inequality, and much more. Starring Javeria Saud and Alyy Khan in the lead, the femme fatales bring together the whole plot – with a lot of intensity.

 

  1. Third Floor

In a hospital where no-one agrees for the night shift, a willing intern takes up the job. And it is only then that she discovers why no one wanted to volunteer for the night shift at the third floor. Featuring Anam Tanveer, Kausar Siddiqui, Sandal Khowaja, and Navied Jafferi, the horror suspense has us excited.

