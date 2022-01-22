Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 11:38 am

When Alizeh Shah’s bold picture sparked “DRUG ADDICT” trolls

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah was criticized

Alizeh Shah, an actress, and social media sensation have been the subject of much speculation since her smoking video went viral on the internet. She has been criticized for her actions and faces countless trolls from social media users.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared her photos, and netizens continued to troll. Her picture’s comment section is loaded with harsh words mocking the actress for her drug use. Social media users have even mocked Alizeh Shah’s latest move, which is completely unwarranted.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

