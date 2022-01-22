Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 12:00 pm

When Faryal Mehmood’s BOLD dance video went viral

Faryal Mehmood's viral dance video

Faryal

Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, has stolen the show on social media with her dance moves. In a daring video that had everyone talking, the Laal Ishq actor lit social media ablaze.

Faryal Mehmood is a well-known actress and model in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. For years, the stunning diva has wowed the audience with her incredible acting abilities.

She is known for his roles in the hit drama series Baba Jani, Enaaya, Daasi, and Laal Ishq.

Faryal Mehmood has stunned the audience with her throwback dance video she recently shared on her Instagram account. Dressed in a western casual chic outfit, Faryal gives a glimpse of her grooving video as she captioned her dance video “This video just put a smile on my face! Its from ages ago, when I felt like I was a complete different person, but I love love love the energy and love in me! It motivates me.”

 

