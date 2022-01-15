Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 08:41 pm

When Hareem Farooq gave aesthetic vibes in sun-kissed photos

Hareem Farooq

Hareem Farooq gave aesthetic vibes in sun-kissed photos

Pakistani television star Hareem Farooq had shared a stunning sun-kissed snap and left her fans gushing over her million-watt beauty.

Actress Hareem Farooq had lit up the internet with a desi appearance. With her incredible aesthetic journey that makes her fans swoon often, In a viral picture, Hareem looks stunning in this aesthetic sun-kissed look as she poses for the camera and can be seen flaunting her jhumka.

Check out here!

Hareem Farooq

The snap had garnered immense love reactions within no time as she nailed the subtle makeup look wearing a heavy jhumka and dress with gotta work.

Earlier, Taking to Instagram, the Doosri Biwi starlet made a regal statement by donning a warm red lehenga choli with elegant heavy embellishments. She styled her lengthy mane into curls that had an old-world beauty to them, completing her hairdo with a stunning matha patti and heavy earrings.

She opted for flawless make-up with a dewy complexion, dramatic smokey eyes and nude lips. The actress also beautifully paired the attired with matching bangles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

Read More

36 mins ago
Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media is a real delight for followers and...
37 mins ago
Kartik Aryan reminisce his fan boy moment at Mannat

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he used to wait outside Shah Rukh...
40 mins ago
Saniya Shamshad and her Husband talks about facing trolling after marriage

Saniya Shamshad is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model with previous anchoring...
47 mins ago
Watch Shilpa Shetty goes to where she gave her first shot for Baazigar

Shilpa Shetty gave her admirers a glimpse of the area in Baazigar...
50 mins ago
Watch Video: Shabir Jan’s dance performance at ‘Munni Badnam’

Shabbir Jan is a veteran Pakistani television actor who has acted in...
54 mins ago
Alia Bhatt shows love for books as she surrounds herself with them

Alia Bhatt is a diva who never misses an opportunity to enchant...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

10 mins ago
Is Model Aliyzeh Gabol divorced or not?

Model Alyzeh Gabol, who married for the second time last year, has...
iPhone 14
12 mins ago
All iPhone 14 Models Will Have Super Retina 120Hz Displays and 6GB RAM

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14...
Vivo NEX 5
20 mins ago
LEAKED – Vivo NEX 5 to Feature a Huge 7-Inch Screen, Curved From All 4 Sides

The Vivo NEX 5, a concept phone from the Chinese phone company...
Mira Rajput
26 mins ago
Mira Rajput refuses to answer ‘wrong questions’ in a video

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, has started her YouTube account to give...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600