When Hareem Farooq gave aesthetic vibes in sun-kissed photos

Pakistani television star Hareem Farooq had shared a stunning sun-kissed snap and left her fans gushing over her million-watt beauty.

Actress Hareem Farooq had lit up the internet with a desi appearance. In a viral picture, Hareem looks stunning in this aesthetic sun-kissed look as she poses for the camera and can be seen flaunting her jhumka.

The snap had garnered immense love reactions within no time as she nailed the subtle makeup look wearing a heavy jhumka and dress with gotta work.

Earlier, Taking to Instagram, the Doosri Biwi starlet made a regal statement by donning a warm red lehenga choli with elegant heavy embellishments. She styled her lengthy mane into curls that had an old-world beauty to them, completing her hairdo with a stunning matha patti and heavy earrings.

She opted for flawless make-up with a dewy complexion, dramatic smokey eyes and nude lips. The actress also beautifully paired the attired with matching bangles.