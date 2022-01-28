Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress who has starred in a number of memorable films. In this context, her 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has a distinct fan base.

The family drama, directed by Karan Johar, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in the key roles.

It was a box office smash that continues to gain millions of fans. And, as K3G approaches its twentieth anniversary, Bebo is seen reminiscing about the days when she dominated the hearts as Poo.