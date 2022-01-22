Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 11:33 am

When Malaika Arora opened up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora had opened up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it’s okay to fall in love in your 40s. The tweet comes just days after her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor uploaded a photo with her, effectively putting an end to rumors of their breakup.

Taking to her Instagram account story the actress shared, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does (sic).”

Malaika Arora shares a note on Instagram.

Earlier, Arjun rejected all rumors about his breakup with actress-turned-television personality Malaika Arora on Wednesday. Arjun shared a mirror selfie of himself and Malaika on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.” Reacting to the post, post, Malaika dropped a red heart emoji. Tara Sutaria wrote, “Yes! You guys.” Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry posted red heart emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

