Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 10:11 pm

When Mehar Bano grooves to the viral song ‘Love Nwantiti’

Mehar Bano

Mehar Bano dances on ‘Love Nwantiti’

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano is not only making headlines for her bold and blunt personality but is also grabbing eyeballs for her video in which she has seen dancing to the viral song ‘Love Nwantiti‘.

The Churails actress joined the trend on Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing to one of the most trending songs in the world along with her dance partners in a hoodie and sweatpants.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

After the video was uploaded, her clip has garnered over 24k views in two hours and her fans can’t get enough of her perfect dance moves.

