Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 11:22 pm

When Sajal Aly confessed that Ahad Raza Mir ‘is a supportive husband’

When Sajal Aly confesses that Ahad Raza Mir ‘is a supportive husband’

When Sajal Aly confesses that Ahad Raza Mir ‘is a supportive husband’

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Pakistan’s most adored showbiz couple, have been giving us major couple goals since they tied the knot in March 2020.

In their previous interview with host Waseem Badami, the actress shed light on how after marriage, a supportive partner is important to make your life more blissful.

Sajal Aly shared some of the prominent changes she has experienced in her life after marrying Ahad Raza Mir.

Read more: Are Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly splitting?

“A lot of things change after marriage You come into your senses[laughs] you get sensible,” said Sajal before emphasizing the importance of spousal support.

“But if your partner is supporting, whether you’re an actor or a doctor, it matters the most. Ahad is very supportive,” Sajal confessed.”My life has become so much better after marriage.”

Amidst their divorce rumors circulating all over social media, actress Sajal came up with a silent reply to shut all the rumours as she shared an intimate picture with her hubby. She posted a PDA-filled photo on Instagram, stating unequivocally that their marriage is still intact.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Samantha Lockwood reacts to rumors about dating Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Salman Khan is once again in news for dating Samantha Lockwood. She...
2 hours ago
Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan, the True Love of Princess Diana’s Life

Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan Hasnat Khan, a cardiac surgeon, was Princess...
2 hours ago
Throwback Video: Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled for her alleged relationship with conman

Since her name surfaced in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case...
2 hours ago
Here is the list of Bollywood's worst dressed celebs of the week!

Monday has here, and it's time to take a look at the...
3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan, wishes to play Virat Kholi in a Biopic

Following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and '83, cricket...
3 hours ago
Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to make a comeback with superhero film

Today is the birthday of Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

HUAWEI P50 Pocket
11 mins ago
How does the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Compare to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

If you're looking for a foldable phone, the smartphone industry currently has...
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat
18 mins ago
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

According to the latest Mumbai reports, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
22 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Have The Best S Pen We’ve Ever Seen

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rumoured to be a somewhat...
Internet found Pakistani Doppelgänger Of Turkish actor Burak Deniz
37 mins ago
Internet found Pakistani Doppelgänger Of Turkish actor Burak Deniz

The internet is going crazy over a video of a Pakistani TikToker...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600