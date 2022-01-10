When Sajal Aly confessed that Ahad Raza Mir ‘is a supportive husband’

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Pakistan’s most adored showbiz couple, have been giving us major couple goals since they tied the knot in March 2020.

In their previous interview with host Waseem Badami, the actress shed light on how after marriage, a supportive partner is important to make your life more blissful.

Sajal Aly shared some of the prominent changes she has experienced in her life after marrying Ahad Raza Mir.

“A lot of things change after marriage You come into your senses[laughs] you get sensible,” said Sajal before emphasizing the importance of spousal support.

“But if your partner is supporting, whether you’re an actor or a doctor, it matters the most. Ahad is very supportive,” Sajal confessed.”My life has become so much better after marriage.”

Amidst their divorce rumors circulating all over social media, actress Sajal came up with a silent reply to shut all the rumours as she shared an intimate picture with her hubby. She posted a PDA-filled photo on Instagram, stating unequivocally that their marriage is still intact.