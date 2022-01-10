When Will Parizaad’s Last Episode be screened in cinemas? DATE REVEALED

Parizaad has enslaved drama fans, who are enthralled by the main character and the plot, and it has penetrated every other family. The show’s makers understand that there’s nothing like seeing anything on the big screen, which is why the show’s conclusion will be shown in theatres on January 22, three days before it airs on television.

Nasar Khan, the public relations manager for the Hum Network, told “It’s official: the final episode of Parizaad will be aired in theatres across the country on January 22nd, Saturday, and on January 25th on television. The finale will be released in theatres three days before it airs on television.”

Parizaad is directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel. It follows a dark-skinned main character — played by the talented Ahmed Ali Akbar — who has a pure heart and is gifted but is often ignored and treated unfairly by those around him. The play tells an intriguing and unusual storey about Parizaad’s hardships as he navigates life.

Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Tipu Shah, Kiran Tabeer, Leyla Zuberi, Madiha Rizvi, and Malik Hamid Raza are among the cast members.

The drama’s popularity has spread beyond India; in November, Indian designer Manish Malhotra utilised the instrumental version of Parizaad’s OST in his clothes campaign.

Fans of the drama and the designer were ecstatic to learn that the serial is not only achieving new heights in Pakistan, but is also making its way across the border. Parizaad is one of the few serials that has been praised for its production value, actors, and emphasis on Urdu literature.

Parizaad, Akbar’s persona, was recently featured on a chips packet. Fans adore stuff, so perhaps Akbar could start selling it as a side business.