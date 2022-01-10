Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:16 pm

When Will Parizaad’s Last Episode be screened in cinemas? DATE REVEALED

Parizaad

When Will Parizaad’s Last Episode be screened in cinemas? DATE REVEALED

Parizaad has enslaved drama fans, who are enthralled by the main character and the plot, and it has penetrated every other family. The show’s makers understand that there’s nothing like seeing anything on the big screen, which is why the show’s conclusion will be shown in theatres on January 22, three days before it airs on television.

Nasar Khan, the public relations manager for the Hum Network, told “It’s official: the final episode of Parizaad will be aired in theatres across the country on January 22nd, Saturday, and on January 25th on television. The finale will be released in theatres three days before it airs on television.”

Parizaad is directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel. It follows a dark-skinned main character — played by the talented Ahmed Ali Akbar — who has a pure heart and is gifted but is often ignored and treated unfairly by those around him. The play tells an intriguing and unusual storey about Parizaad’s hardships as he navigates life.

Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Tipu Shah, Kiran Tabeer, Leyla Zuberi, Madiha Rizvi, and Malik Hamid Raza are among the cast members.

The drama’s popularity has spread beyond India; in November, Indian designer Manish Malhotra utilised the instrumental version of Parizaad’s OST in his clothes campaign.

Fans of the drama and the designer were ecstatic to learn that the serial is not only achieving new heights in Pakistan, but is also making its way across the border. Parizaad is one of the few serials that has been praised for its production value, actors, and emphasis on Urdu literature.

Parizaad, Akbar’s persona, was recently featured on a chips packet. Fans adore stuff, so perhaps Akbar could start selling it as a side business.

Read More

43 mins ago
Netizens label Ali Anari and Saboor Aly 'DESPERATE COUPLE' after kissing pictures Go Viral

Along with her better half, actor Ali Ansari, actress Saboor Aly, now...
57 mins ago
Amar Khan's Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly's Wedding Goes Viral

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the...
1 hour ago
Star John Stamos is in ‘utter shock’ after the death of his friend Bob Saget

After learning of his co-star and close friend Bob Saget's tragic passing...
1 hour ago
Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, the American comedian who made millions of people laugh as...
2 hours ago
Nora Fatehi's Photos in leopard bodycon dress Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi is a workaholic in every sense of the word, and...
2 hours ago
Sami Khan starrer Lafangey to hit screens soon

Pakistani actor Sami Khan starrer Lafangey will hit the cinemas this year,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Preity Zinta
5 mins ago
Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik with a crazy throwback picture on his birthday

On Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 48th birthday. Preity Zinta, who...
7 mins ago
Celebrity arrest: Masha Diduk was arrested in Las Vegas

Masha Diduk, who plays Jeff Lowe's wife's nanny in the Netflix series...
Ranbir Kapoor
11 mins ago
Ranbir Kapoor says his ex-girlfriend used to destroy his awards after fights

Ranbir Kapoor once said that when he and his partner got into...
22 mins ago
PPP announces to start Kissan March on January 21

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday announced to kick-off Kissan March against...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600