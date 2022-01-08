Which American actor did Mehwish Hayat want to marry?

Mehwish Hayat reveals who she wants to marry.

Actress Mehwish Hayat has revealed that she wants to marry American actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress had talked about marriage and who she wants to marry in her interview, a video clip of which has gone viral on social media these days.

Expressing her views, Mehwish said, “I am very practical and realistic. I want my spouse to be romantic so that things can go smoothly.”

“My biggest crush was on American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and still he is”.

Addressing Leonardo DiCaprio, Mehwish said, “If you are watching me and my voice is reaching you, so you can bring Barat, I am ready.”

The actress said that there is no one in Pakistan I want to marry with.

Mehwish Hayat is a Pakistani film and television actress who is known for her leading roles in films such as the comedies Actor in Law, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Load Wedding, and Chhalawa, all of which rank among the highest-grossing Pakistani films.