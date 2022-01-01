Which Pakistani celebrity won an Oscar? Check out!

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, an Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker, has been awarded for her documentaries by a British human rights organization.

Obaid Chinoy has been recognized by the People’s Portfolio for “inspiring leadership, remarkable courage, and compassion for fellow human beings.”

In 2021 she has been honored for her directing efforts in producing excellent films regarding women’s rights in Pakistan. Previous recipients of the distinguished prize include Smithsonian Institute Secretary and Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, as well as Lonnie G. Bunch III.

The founder said in the caption, “A note to my followers: I have some exciting news for you all. I want to invite you to a special virtual event that is close to my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The People’s Portfolio (@peoplesportfolio)

He added, “I am proud to say this year’s award is going to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy [ sharmeenobaidchinoy ], the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker from Pakistan, who directs extraordinary movies about women’s rights in her country.”