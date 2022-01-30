Who are our celebrities supporting this PSL season?

Quetta Gladiators

Pakistani actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have not only supported the team in the past, but also taken a position as their Brand Ambassadors. This year, the two have been re-appointed as the ambassadors for Quetta Gladiators! On the same note, Ushna Shah has taken to support the team, and also appeared in the music video for the team’s anthem alongside famed cricketer Shahid Afridi and actor Adnan Siddiqui!

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi, arguably the most popular franchise in the Pakistan Super League, is renowned for brilliant performances on the field and exceptional marketing off it. Peshawar has always had top Pakistani celebrities as their brand ambassadors over the years. This time, Actress Mahira Khan joins their ranks once again, dedicating her full support as the brand ambassador for the team! Along with Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi is another fan of the team!

Karachi Kings

Many prominent Pakistani actors and celebrities support the Karachi Kings including actor and reality TV host Fahad Mustafa, actor Humayun Saeed and singer Shehzad Roy! Not only that, but they have also been ambassadors for the team and will expectedly continue to do so in PSL 7 this year!

Lahore Qalandars

The budding cricketer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was celebrated for his performance in T20 world cup, has been declared as the team’s ambassador in the run for PSL 2022!

Multan Sultans

Momal Sheikh and the legendary TV and Film star Javed Sheikh serve Multan Sultans in their team colors! Other than these stars, Ahsan Khan and Neelam Muneer have been avid supporters of the team, including procuring ambassadorship for the Sultans!

Islamabad United

Over the years, actor Fawad Khan has been an avid supporter for the Islamabad United team and continued to show said support by accepting a position as their brand ambassador, and can often be seen donning the team’s colours!