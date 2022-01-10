Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan, the True Love of Princess Diana’s Life

Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan

Hasnat Khan, a cardiac surgeon, was Princess Diana’s true love, although he hasn’t divulged much about their relationship. We’re now trying to figure out what we do know about Hasnat Khan.

Hasnat Khan is still a mystery.

Princess Diana died tragically more than 20 years ago, but the story of her romantic relationship with cardiac physician Hasnat Khan, MD is only now beginning to take shape. Even longer has it taken for a picture of the man Diana referred to as “The One” to surface. During the inquest into Diana’s murder in 2007, the Telegraph wrote, “Alone among the men who were Diana’s lovers, Khan has not sold his story for millions of pounds despite heavy pressure from media and publishers for him to do so.” While much about Princess Diana and Hasnat Khan’s connection remains a mystery, we do know these 11 long-held facts about their relationship.

He went to great lengths to maintain his anonymity

Dr. Khan worked as a heart surgeon in the United Kingdom, but he departed for good while the inquest was still ongoing, returning to his family’s home in Pakistan. He has stated that his departure had nothing to do with the possibility of being summoned to testify before the inquest. In a rare interview with the Daily Mail, he did disclose that “the advice I’ve been given is that I can’t be called if I’m overseas.” Here are eight rules Princess Diana broke for the better.

The consequences from Diana’s death could have shattered his future marriage.

In a magnificent Muslim ceremony in Pakistan in 2006, Dr. Khan married Hadia Sher Ali, a 20-something daughter of a noble Afghan family. His parents orchestrated the wedding. He claimed “many reasons” for their breakup after less than two years, however he recognised his relationship with Diana and the repercussions, including the inquiry, dominated his life at the time. Prior relationships can lead to a slew of future issues, and Diana was well aware of this. Here are just a few of the items Diana gave up as a result of her ill-fated marriage to Prince Charles.

He won’t reveal why he and Diana broke up.

Hasnat Khan is ready to give some details about his connection with Diana, such as the fact that she paid a visit to his house in Pakistan, but he refuses to say why the two broke up. He told the Daily Mail, “I’m sorry, but that’s something I can’t talk about.” He was seeking to put an end to any more conjecture. Have you ever wondered why, years after her death, we’re still so enthralled by Princess Diana?

Abdul Rasheed Khan, Hasnat Khan’s father, claims that his son warned the family that his relationship with Diana was doomed due to cultural issues. “If I married her, our relationship would survive no longer than a year.” “We are so culturally different from one other,” the father alleges his son said. “She’s from Venus, and I’m from Mars,” says the narrator. It would be like a marriage between two planets if it ever happened.” Here are 13 instances where Princess Diana’s body language revealed the truth.

Hasnat Khan has claimed that Diana was the one who stopped their romance. He has already stated that he ended it with her. We’re unlikely to ever learn the truth. We don’t know if they kept in touch after their romance ended, but he wasn’t the guy with whom the Princess of Wales spent the final weeks of her life.

He’s not even willing to tell how the relationship ended.

Hasnat Khan has been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with the way the United Kingdom has honoured the Princess of Wales. He told the Daily Mail that he doesn’t think a memorial fountain is appropriate for her. “Creating a fountain, in my opinion, is not the best way to remember a wonderful person.” You erect as many excellent people as possible… There are still statues of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. They were forgotten by a small fountain.” In truth, Diana’s will was changed behind her back…against her desires.