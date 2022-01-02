Who is more romantic, Ahsan or Minal? Check it out!

Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are talk of the town since they tied the knot in an exuberant wedding. They keep their fans glued to their social media with their PDA-filled snaps whether from honeymoon and vacay trips or routine life.

The couple never misses out chance and knows how to remain in the headlines. Recently, in a chit-chat appearance with host Ahsan Khan, Minal and Ahsan Mohsin disclose the changes they feel after getting married.

The stars also discussed how they met and the beginnings of their relationship. They also revealed who is more romantic and who loves to keep the fans updated with their loved-up photos on Instagram.

When asked by the host who is more romantic, Ikram replied, “I am more in that and also teaching Minal how to be a romantic partner.”

Watch Here:

Moreover, the Jalan actress candidly spoke about the impact of constant flak from netizens in her life. The actress said she realises that trolling is a part and parcel of her life.

“Trolling is a part of my life. People are not leaving us even after the wedding. For God’s sake please leave us alone now!” she laughs

She added: “I don’t give importance to social media because what I have in real life is far better. I like to share my life and he likes to share it on social media. But we don’t care what people say about us.”

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

They also made headlines after their honeymoon trip to the Maldives. The netizens particularly criticized the actress for her dressing.