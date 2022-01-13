Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 11:44 pm

Who is Samantha Lockwood, The Rumoured Girlfriend of Salman Khan?

Samantha Lockwood

Who is Samantha Lockwood, The Rumoured Girlfriend of Salman Khan?

Samantha Lockwood, an American actress, has been making news after she was sighted at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel estate, where he was celebrating his 56th birthday. Samantha’s images with Salman also surfaced on social media a few days ago, and there’s been speculation in the media that the two are dating, which Samantha denies.

“I think people are propagating these rumours unnecessarily,” Samantha stated in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Yes, I met Salman on his birthday recently, and he is a wonderful person. I implore everyone not to believe these unfounded rumours.”

Salman Khan’s rumoured relationship with Samantha Lockwood has thrust the latter into the spotlight. So, who is this mysterious actor?

Samantha Lockwood, a former student of the New York Film Academy, was born in 1982 and is currently on tour in India. She is the daughter of Gary Lockwood, a well-known actor, and Denise DuBarry, an actress and businesswoman. Samantha has appeared in a number of films, including Shoot the Hero and Hawaii Five-0.

The 39-year-old gained notoriety after appearing in an advertisement commercial for her mother’s company. She then became a full-time actor as a result of this.

Samantha became a qualified yoga trainer at the age of 17 and travelled around the world to attend yoga seminars.

Samantha IG POST with Hrithik:

 

Samantha starred as the female lead in the 2007 film Return of the Outlaws and in the 2010 film Shoot the Hero.

Samantha Lockwood recently met actor Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai. She had also used her Instagram account to publish photos.

