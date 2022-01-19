Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 11:16 pm

Why does Salman Khan call Lara Dutta every midnight?

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has revealed previously unknown information about her co-star Salman Khan.

In a recent episode of Bollywood Hungama, Lara Dutta exposed the sleeping habits of friends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a fiery rapid-fire segment. Because of his unusual sleeping schedule, Lara’s co-star, Salman Khan, only calls her after midnight.

“He still calls me post-midnight. Salman wakes up at that time only and that is the time I receive his calls,” she said.

While revealing the unusual sleeping habits of Akshay Kumar, the Partner actress confessed that “He still wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life.”

