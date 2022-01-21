Will more TikTokers also become a part of Rabeeca Khan’s “BOL Ka Pakistan”?

Leading TikToker Rabeeca Khan has become a part of the BOL Entertainment family and will soon be seen on your screens hosting Pakistan’s most unique and entertaining show, “BOL Ka Pakistan.”

While her fans are eager to see her as a host, the question is whether there will be another TikToker with her on the upcoming show “BOL Ka Pakistan.”

So the answer is that currently, no TikToker will join her in her upcoming show “BOL Ka Pakistan”.

It may be recalled that Rabeeca Khan has become the most famous TikToker to get the honor of hosting a TV show for the first time in Pakistani showbiz.

BOL Entertainment is bringing another unique show for its fans which will be hosted by a TikToker for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

“BOL Ka Pakistan” will be aired on BOL Entertainment every Sunday, January 23rd from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by Rabeeca. As a host, she will show the different and interesting colours of Pakistan through her show.