Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 12:41 am

Will more TikTokers also become a part of Rabeeca Khan’s “BOL Ka Pakistan”?

Will more TikTokers also become a part of Rabeeca Khan's "BOL Ka Pakistan"?

Will more TikTokers also become a part of Rabeeca Khan’s “BOL Ka Pakistan”?

Leading TikToker Rabeeca Khan has become a part of the BOL Entertainment family and will soon be seen on your screens hosting Pakistan’s most unique and entertaining show, “BOL Ka Pakistan.”

While her fans are eager to see her as a host, the question is whether there will be another TikToker with her on the upcoming show “BOL Ka Pakistan.”

So the answer is that currently, no TikToker will join her in her upcoming show “BOL Ka Pakistan”.

It may be recalled that Rabeeca Khan has become the most famous TikToker to get the honor of hosting a TV show for the first time in Pakistani showbiz.

Read more: Rabeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!

BOL Entertainment is bringing another unique show for its fans which will be hosted by a TikToker for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

“BOL Ka Pakistan” will be aired on BOL Entertainment every Sunday, January 23rd from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by Rabeeca. As a host, she will show the different and interesting colours of Pakistan through her show.

Read More

43 mins ago
BLACKPINK's Jisoo visits Jung Hae-in on the set of ‘Snowdrop’

Regardless of the criticism that the JTBC and Disney+ show ‘Snowdrop’ had...
1 hour ago
Boston Calling 2022 complete line-up is here!

The complete Boston Calling 2022 line-up is here, and festival managers have...
1 hour ago
Ahmad Ali Butt bring new fun games to 'Bacha Log Game Show'

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, "Bacha Log Game Show,"...
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan twinning with her daughter Amal, see photos

Aiman Khan, an actress known for her elegant style and unique fashion...
2 hours ago
‘I revisit experiences from my own life for Gehraiyaan:’ Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to showcase herself in a...
2 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian criticized for selling her daughter's used clothing

Khloé Kardashian is facing criticism online for selling her daughter's used clothes -...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S21
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs. 242,999. This...
Islamabad United
5 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: On the 30th of January, Islamabad United will face Peshawar...
Priyanka Chopra
5 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through a surrogate

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the joyous news on Instagram on Friday night that...
14 mins ago
Stand-Up comedian Louie Anderson, Dies at 68

Louie Anderson, the iconic standup comedian who rose to recognition with his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement