Will Rabeeca Khan quit TikTok for ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’?

Rumours are circulating on social media that the famous TikToker Rabeeca Khan has decided to say goodbye to TikTok for hosting her upcoming BOL Entertainment show ‘BOL Ka Pakistan.‘

Leading TikToker Rabeeca Khan, who will be seen on BOL Entertainment in a new style, will soon be seen on the small screen, and her fans are looking forward to seeing her on TV.

This time, Rabeeca will not be a contestant on any show but will appear on the TV screen as the host of the show. The TikToker is all set to host Pakistan’s most unique show on BOL Entertainment, “BOL Ka Pakistan.”

News is rolling on social media that Rabeeca Khan, after launching her show ‘BOL Ka Pakistan‘ on BOL Entertainment, will leave the world’s largest and most popular short video app ‘TikTok‘. Furthermore, Rabeeca has not announced anything yet regarding this rumour.

“BOL Ka Pakistan” will be aired on BOL Entertainment every Sunday, January 23rd from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by Rabeeca. Through her show, she will show the different and interesting colours of Pakistan.

It should be noted that the popular TikToker Rabeeca Khan is the daughter of renowned Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan. She has a huge fan following on Instagram.