19th Jan, 2022. 08:16 pm

Willem Dafoe interested in playing a Joker Imposter

Willem Dafoe is most known for his terrifying roles in films like The Lighthouse and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has added yet another villain to his wish list. In an interview, the actor revealed that he would like to put his own spin on the Joker persona. Deciding to play a Joker imposter rather than the notorious DC villain himself.

Read more: Joaquin Phoenix responds to rumours of a ‘Joker’ sequel in the works

An impostor, according to Dafoe, would square off against the actual Joker, who would ideally be played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. “There’s something intriguing about, say, if there was a Joker imposter,” he said. “So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers, but someone who pretends to be the Joker but isn’t the Joker.” And it might make for an interesting plot, especially if you have Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. And then someone replicating or riffing on what he did.”

The actor stated that this was the first time he had spoken freely about it. “I fantasized about that,” he added. But aside from that, I’m not telling anyone about it; you’re the first.”

Read more: BBFC report: Joker was the most complained movie in 2019

The Joker is one of pop culture’s most renowned villains, with performers like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Cesar Romero portraying the Clown Prince of Crime. Both Ledger and Phoenix won Academy Awards for their interpretations of the Joker.

In the big movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dafoe reprised his role as the Green Goblin. He previously appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, in which Tobey Maguire portrayed the notorious web-slinger.

