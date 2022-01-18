Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:21 pm

Wrestler John Cena spilled the beans on his acting career in a recent interview

With the recent release of John Cena’s Peacemaker series by DC, the wrestler-turned-actor has stated that the superhero isn’t his first journey into the realm of comic book characters. But it is the only one that has been successful thus far.

Cena dug into the facts of how difficult it is to acquire a Marvel or DC part on a podcast and outlined his own set of rejections. The actor said that he had previously auditioned for the role of Shazam in the upcoming film, but Zachary Levi was cast instead.

Read more: John Cena confirms he will return to WWE: ‘I haven’t had my last match’

“I can’t tell you how many superhero parts I’ve been rejected for,” Cena said. Shazam is one among them.”

He also said that he had previously auditioned for the character of Cable in Deadpool 2. But that the role was ultimately given to actor Josh Brolin. Cena, on the other hand, stated that he had not given up hope. “There was a brief attempt at the Deadpool universe, rejection,” the actor stated. There was a handful who were turned down in the Marvel universe. But, you know, I’m not giving up.”

“I read all those scripts and parts and was like, ‘Man, I really think I could add to this,’ and it was just rejection after rejection after rejection,” he explained. Adding, “But I guess the lows make the highs high.”

Read more: WWE will release John Cena Platinum Non-Fungible Token

Cena finally got his chance to be a superhero in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The role he will be playing is of Peacemaker. The character was also taken up by HBO Max for a spin-off series. With the first episode airing this week.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
2 hours ago
Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt's win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about...
2 hours ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
3 hours ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of 'Pulp Fiction'

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
4 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
19 hours ago
Kendall Jenner flaunts her curves in a swimsuit, see photos

American model Kendall Jenner flaunted her toned abs and killer curves in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy A10
44 seconds ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing...
Bride dance
11 mins ago
Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

On social media, a dance video of the bride and her mother...
11 mins ago
Child victim’s testimony enough to convict rapist on positive DNA, forensic reports: LHC rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ruled that in the...
Waqar Zaka
12 mins ago
Why do Pakistani Twitter Want PM Imran Khan to Meet Waqar Zaka?

The Pakistani Twitterati wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600