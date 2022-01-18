Wrestler John Cena spilled the beans on his acting career in a recent interview

With the recent release of John Cena’s Peacemaker series by DC, the wrestler-turned-actor has stated that the superhero isn’t his first journey into the realm of comic book characters. But it is the only one that has been successful thus far.

Cena dug into the facts of how difficult it is to acquire a Marvel or DC part on a podcast and outlined his own set of rejections. The actor said that he had previously auditioned for the role of Shazam in the upcoming film, but Zachary Levi was cast instead.

“I can’t tell you how many superhero parts I’ve been rejected for,” Cena said. Shazam is one among them.”

He also said that he had previously auditioned for the character of Cable in Deadpool 2. But that the role was ultimately given to actor Josh Brolin. Cena, on the other hand, stated that he had not given up hope. “There was a brief attempt at the Deadpool universe, rejection,” the actor stated. There was a handful who were turned down in the Marvel universe. But, you know, I’m not giving up.”

“I read all those scripts and parts and was like, ‘Man, I really think I could add to this,’ and it was just rejection after rejection after rejection,” he explained. Adding, “But I guess the lows make the highs high.”

Cena finally got his chance to be a superhero in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The role he will be playing is of Peacemaker. The character was also taken up by HBO Max for a spin-off series. With the first episode airing this week.