Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 12:50 am

Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Recent BOLD Photoshoot

Yashma Gill

Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Recent BOLD Photoshoot

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khataakar, Pyar Kai Sadqai, Gustakh Dil, Ghari Do Ghari, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja, Kab Mere Kehlaogai, Umme Haniya, Ab daikh Khuda Kia Karta ha, and many more.

Recently, Yashma shared gorgeous photos on Instagram which is getting popular among the fans. Here are the latest stunning pictures of Yashma Gill.

 

Yashma Gill

Yashma Gill

People are praised for this wonderful actress. She is unquestionably a valuable addition to the Pakistani film and television industries. In the film Na Maloom Afrad 2, Yashma did an item number ‘Gali Gali.’ She became well-known for her portrayal of Erum in the drama series Gher Titli Ka Par. Yashma is a one-of-a-kind combination of elegance, attractiveness, and talent.

Mujhay Khuda Pay Yaqeen Mujhay Khuda Pay Yaqeen Mujhay Khuda Hay is her most successful project. She did such an excellent job portraying Nazmern’s bad side that the audience was captivated by her performance. People began to despise Nazmen for her conspiracies and evil character because of the beauty of her performance. In the industry, she had a long way to go. Yashma is also establishing herself as the top model, and she possesses a spark in her personality that will propel her to great success and accomplishments. To see the actress’s outfit look in the video, click on the link below.

Read More

26 mins ago
'Scream' returns to satirize new 'golden era' of horror

Twenty-five years ago, "Scream" -- starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox --...
37 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra is too busy to have kids with Nick Jonas

Fans are usually curious about celebrities' personal lives, and Priyanka Chopra is...
47 mins ago
Ananya Panday Sets Temperature Soaring in Swimsuit Photos

With her breathtaking photographs, Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with...
55 mins ago
Kanye West probed by LAPD after being named in 'Battery' Report

Famous American rapper and fashion icon Kanye West has been called as...
1 hour ago
Member of the Royal Family celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Qatar 

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, planted a tree at the British Embassy in...
1 hour ago
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's rumored wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar seem to have taken the permanent seat...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor is the second love of Mira Rajput

It's all due to Shahid Kapoor that there's a lot of love...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had a 'secret' video call with Kate Middleton
10 mins ago
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had a ‘secret’ video call with Kate Middleton

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family is...
13 mins ago
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra recalls the time when she was asked about Oscar Noms

Priyanka Chopra, recently featured as the cover girl for Vanity Fair, in an...
Toyota Fortuner Legender
22 mins ago
Specs & Features Of Toyota Fortuner Legender & Revo Rocco

The Toyota Fortuner Legender and Revo Rocco have arrived in Pakistan, as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600