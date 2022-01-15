Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 10:16 pm

Yashma Gill sets the screens on fire in backless black outfit

The outstanding and emerging star of the Pakistan entertainment business Yashma Gill recently uploaded some images flaunting a magnificent flashy black crop top with a glitter flowery skirt. Tayyab Moazzam Studio crafted this glittering attire for her.

Her performance in the play Ki Jana Mein Kaun was a remarkable moment in her career. Her act as Shanzay, a headstrong girl and antagonist in the popular drama serial Pyar Ke Sadqay, was particularly well received.

The young diva is in terrific form, producing outstanding performances in all of her endeavours. Bebaak, her most recent continuing drama, is now at the top of the charts.

 

