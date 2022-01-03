Yasir Hussain again under fire for his views on Turkish Actors in Pakistan

On a talk show presented by actor Nauman Ijaz on a local channel, actor Yasir Hussain discussed the issue of Turkish actors in Pakistan.

“I never stated anything against the people of Turkey,” Hussain clarified to Ijaz. Because that’s how things work around here, it was [misinterpreted]. Negativity is necessary because it sells.”

“I feel like Turkish celebs have been endorsing perfumes and whatnot [in Pakistan], didn’t you [Nauman Ijaz] portray Balaaj in Dasht?” he said. So you’re a horseback rider as well? That is something you can accomplish as well. Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are both capable of doing it.”

Following Hussain’s reaction, Ijaz speculated that Turkish celebrities would be enlisted for endorsements because of their larger popularity. “Perhaps they believe Turkish stars have a larger canvas,” he speculated. They are more well-known than we are.”

“That is not the case at all,” Hussain said, citing the follower numbers of Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç and actor Ayeza Khan. In fact, when she began working in Pakistan, the woman who now has six million followers didn’t even have a million. Ayeza Khan has ten times the number of followers.”

The Lahore Se Agey star concluded his tirade by urging his supporters to “Pakistani actors should be supported. Zindabad, Pakistan.”

Actors Bilal Ashraf and Anoushey Ashraf along with many others slammed him for his comments.