Yasir Hussain captures Kabir Hussain meeting Raya

Actor Yasir Hussain, who is well known for his humour, once again dropped a hilarious caption on the first meeting of his child with actress Sadia Ghaffar’s daughter.

Yasir took to his Instagram and shared the picture of the two adorable babies, Kabir Hussain and Raya.

“Ab waqt agya ha k hum apni dosti ko…..”, he didnt miss the chance to crack a joke.

The picture showed Kabir in Sadia’s arms while Raya sitting on Iqra’s lap. Such an adorable moment for fans to relish.

The celebrities share a strong bond of friendship and now their kids will be friends forever after this first meetup.

Fans and fraternity members have all good wishes for the couple and their little bundles of joy.

“Say Masha Allah”, requested Hussain while summing up the post.