Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah & Mathira

Yasir Nawaz, a director and actor, has made some honest revelations and left the audience to burst into laughter.

He, alongside Faysal Qureshi, Amar Khan and Nazish Jahangir, appeared on his wife Nida Yasir’s morning show and candidly replied to two of the questions asked by the host.

When the host asked the Dil Mom Ka Diya actor who he would choose if he could be born as a female actress, he said that he would prefer to be born as Alizeh Shah, describing her as “extremely attractive” with “great eyes.”

Later, when Nida asked him which celebrity he would like to talk to if he was a caller phone operator, the Nadaaniyaan actor responded that Mathira would be his option.

Earlier, sharing some stories from the sets of Mera Dil Mera Dushman, actor Naveed Raza disclosed that Alizeh Shah had a difficult time acknowledging Yasir Nawaz’s seniority.

“I think that no matter how much you work, whether you are famous or not, even if you are very talented, you should never drop the element of seniority and respect,” he told host Ahsan Khan.

He continued, “You do not bring your personal issues on set. It’s a workplace. Yasir Nawaz is not just our friend, he has a profile. He has worked more than us and everybody recognizes him as an exceptional actor and director.”

Detailing the Ehd-e-Wafa star’s behaviour on set, Naveed added, “Who gave you the right to not listen to him, change his lines, reject scenes with him. She would tell the makeup man to ask Yasir to move his seat farther during makeup sessions.”

“This is disrespect. Even in friendships, you have to respect,” he asserted.

To note Yasir and Alizeh have worked together as husband and wife in the drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman.