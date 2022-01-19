Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 02:55 pm

Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah & Mathira

Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah and Mathira

Yasir Nawaz, a director and actor, has made some honest revelations and left the audience to burst into laughter.

He, alongside Faysal Qureshi, Amar Khan and Nazish Jahangir, appeared on his wife Nida Yasir’s morning show and candidly replied to two of the questions asked by the host.

When the host asked the Dil Mom Ka Diya actor who he would choose if he could be born as a female actress, he said that he would prefer to be born as Alizeh Shah, describing her as “extremely attractive” with “great eyes.”

Later, when Nida asked him which celebrity he would like to talk to if he was a caller phone operator, the Nadaaniyaan actor responded that Mathira would be his option.

Take a look:

Also Read: Alizeh Shah astutely responds to critics and backlash

Earlier, sharing some stories from the sets of Mera Dil Mera Dushman, actor Naveed Raza disclosed that Alizeh Shah had a difficult time acknowledging Yasir Nawaz’s seniority.

“I think that no matter how much you work, whether you are famous or not, even if you are very talented, you should never drop the element of seniority and respect,” he told host Ahsan Khan.

He continued, “You do not bring your personal issues on set. It’s a workplace. Yasir Nawaz is not just our friend, he has a profile. He has worked more than us and everybody recognizes him as an exceptional actor and director.”

Detailing the Ehd-e-Wafa star’s behaviour on set, Naveed added, “Who gave you the right to not listen to him, change his lines, reject scenes with him. She would tell the makeup man to ask Yasir to move his seat farther during makeup sessions.”

“This is disrespect. Even in friendships, you have to respect,” he asserted.

To note Yasir and Alizeh have worked together as husband and wife in the drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

Read More

1 hour ago
Boney Kapoor shares throwback pictures of late actress & wife Sridevi

Bollywood’s renowned producer Boney Kapoor recently joined the photo-sharing app Instagram and...
1 hour ago
Ghana Ali all smiles for a latest photoshoot with her little one

Actress Ghana Ali, who welcomed her first baby with hubby Umair Gulzar...
2 hours ago
Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer will hit cinemas on January 28

The most anticipated film, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer,...
2 hours ago
Kapil Sharma treats fans with an adorable video of his daughter

A well-known Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has treated his fanbase with an...
3 hours ago
Jahnvi Kapoor raises temperature in these sultry pool pictures

Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor turned up the heat in her recent Instagram...
3 hours ago
Selena Gomez reveals her secrets of stunning beauty

Famed pop singer opens up about her gorgeous beauty secrets that every...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

china trade
3 mins ago
China’s Yunnan sees foreign trade up 16.8% in 2021

KUNMING: Foreign trade in southwest China’s Yunnan Province registered a 16.8-per cent...
nadal
4 mins ago
Rafael Nadal reaches round three at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier...
japan
4 mins ago
Japan declares quasi-emergency state for Tokyo, 12 other areas

TOKYO - Japan on Wednesday declared a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for...
12 mins ago
Endangered crane spotted in southwest China

KUNMING - A national nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600