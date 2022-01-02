Yasir Shah’s Pictures with Lahore Based TikTok Star Alizeh Shah Goes Viral

Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah’s picture with Lahore based tiktok star Alizeh Shah has gone viral.

Have a look!

Earlier a case has been registered against test cricketer Yasir Shah accusing him assisting in rape. The FIR was lodged by the aunt of the 14-year-old victim, stating that the cricketer’s friend is also involved in this heinous act.

The FIR states that the women along with her niece, who is a matric student, went to a gathering in Lahore that was hosted by Yasir Shah, who she claims to be acquainted with. She said that after a couple of months after returning, the niece seemed ‘unwell and disturbed.’

“After repeatedly questioning her about it,” the complainant said, “she indicated that at Yasir’s residence, his friend Farhan got her phone number and claimed to be her friend after talking to her a few times.”

She further claimed that Farhan, a friend of Yasir Shah, forced the girl to talk to Yasir over WhatsApp. “On August 14, when she returned from tuition, Farhan forced her into a taxi and drove her to a flat in F-11,” according to the aunt.

Farhan sexually raped the girl at gunpoint, according to the FIR, and told her not to tell anyone. He also made Yasir threaten the girl, claiming that as an international and well-known cricket player, he has the ability to do anything.