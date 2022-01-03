Youtuber Logan Paul faces withdrawal symtoms after quitting marijuana

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 06:05 pm

Logan Paul, a YouTuber, has spoken up about the withdrawal symptoms he has experienced since quitting using marijuana.

On January 2, the social media celebrity-turned boxer took to Instagram. In a post, he shared a glimpse into his final week of 2021 with his followers.

The 26-year-old recalled what he termed as ‘by far the worst week of 2021.’ Because he ‘stopped using pot’ the day before Christmas.

Read more: Canadian YouTuber Rosie Gabriel decides to stay in Pakistan permanently

Along with marijuana withdrawal symptoms, Paul also had food sickness on New Year’s Eve. This results in ‘lack of appetite, [and] insomnia,’ as well as ‘severe irritation.’

See the post here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Paul went on to explain how he tried to start the rally of the century by ‘putting on [his] suit and going to the party for 10 minutes.’ But he ended up ‘defeated and disillusioned’ when he returned home.

Read more: YouTuber Sham Idrees, Queen Froggy accuse a Canadian cafe for Islamophobia

Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI, who originally faced off in the summer of 2019, have suggested that a significant announcement will be made tomorrow, January 4. With the poster warning fans to expect “The Final Chapter.”

