Youtuber Logan Paul faces withdrawal symtoms after quitting marijuana

Logan Paul, a YouTuber, has spoken up about the withdrawal symptoms he has experienced since quitting using marijuana.

On January 2, the social media celebrity-turned boxer took to Instagram. In a post, he shared a glimpse into his final week of 2021 with his followers.

The 26-year-old recalled what he termed as ‘by far the worst week of 2021.’ Because he ‘stopped using pot’ the day before Christmas.

Along with marijuana withdrawal symptoms, Paul also had food sickness on New Year’s Eve. This results in ‘lack of appetite, [and] insomnia,’ as well as ‘severe irritation.’

Paul went on to explain how he tried to start the rally of the century by ‘putting on [his] suit and going to the party for 10 minutes.’ But he ended up ‘defeated and disillusioned’ when he returned home.

Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI, who originally faced off in the summer of 2019, have suggested that a significant announcement will be made tomorrow, January 4. With the poster warning fans to expect “The Final Chapter.”